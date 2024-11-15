 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

K.L. Rahul suffers blow on elbow, management keeps close watch ahead of 1st Test against Australia

Rahul is looking for a Test comeback as he was not picked in the starting XI after the Bengaluru match against New Zealand last month

Published - November 15, 2024 11:33 am IST - Perth

PTI
K.L. Rahul walks from the field after being struck on his right arm by a delivery by Prasidh Krishna of India during the internal practice match between India and India A at the WACA on November 15, 2024, in Perth, Australia.

K.L. Rahul walks from the field after being struck on his right arm by a delivery by Prasidh Krishna of India during the internal practice match between India and India A at the WACA on November 15, 2024, in Perth, Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

K.L. Rahul on Friday (November 15, 2024) copped a blow on his right elbow and left the field for scans during India's match simulation at the WACA ground, raising concern ahead of the first Test against Australia here from November 22.

Rahul made 29 before pacer Prasidh Krishna pinged on his elbow with a climbing delivery, and the batter had to walk off after consulting with team physio.

The 32-year-old is in line to open the innings if skipper Rohit Sharma does not play in the first Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

"About Rahul…it's just happened so will take some time to assess (his elbow)," BCCI sources told PTI.

Rahul is looking for a Test comeback as he was not picked in the starting XI after the Bengaluru match against New Zealand last month.

The Bengaluru man's last Test hundred was against South Africa at Centurion in December 2023 and since then made just two fifties in nine innings.

Scans for Kohli

Meanwhile, the Sydney Morning Herald reported that star batter Virat Kohli underwent scans on Thursday (November 14, 2024) for an unspecified injury.

However, that did not prevent Kohli from playing in the match simulation and he made 15 before getting out.

"There're no concerns as of now with Virat Kohli," the BCCI source informed PTI.

Kohli is struggling for big runs of late and his last Test century was against the West Indies at Port of Spain in July 2023.

Since then, the 36-year-old has made just two fifties in 14 Test innings.

Across the last 60 innings, Kohli has averaged a modest 31.68 with just two hundreds. His average in 2024 is a meagre 22.72 from six Tests.

However, Kohli has excelled in Australian conditions in the past, averaging over 54 across four visits to Australia starting from 2012-13.

Former India coach and captain Ravi Shastri had backed Kohli to regain his touch against Australia.

"Well, the king is back in his territory," Shastri said on the ICC Review show.

"That's all I will tell (the doubters). When you've earned that title after your exploits in Australia, it will be on your (opponent's) mind when you go out to bat," he added.

Published - November 15, 2024 11:33 am IST

Related Topics

Test cricket / cricket

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.