K.L. Rahul jumps to second place

K.L. Rahul reaped the reward for his stellar all-round show in India’s 5-0 drubbing of New Zealand as he rose to a career-best second position in the ICC T20 rankings released on Monday.

Pakistan’s Babar Azam maintained pole position while Rohit Sharma entered the top-10 of the rankings. Virat Kohli remains in ninth position.

Shreyas Iyer (up 63 places to 55th) and Manish Pandey (up 12 places to 58th) advanced in the latest rankings.

Among bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah gained 26 places to reach 11th position, Yuzvendra Chahal has advanced 10 places to 30th and Shardul Thakur’s eight wickets in the series have lifted him 34 places to 57th.

Navdeep Saini (up 25 places to 71st) and Ravindra Jadeja (up 34 places to 76th) have also moved up.