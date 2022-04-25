IPL 2022: KL Rahul fined Rs 24 lakh for second over rate offence

KL Rahul, captain of Lucknow Super Giants plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, | Photo Credit: -

April 25, 2022 10:42 IST

It was Rahul's second over rate offence of the season. He was fined Rs 12 lakh for the first offence.