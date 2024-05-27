KKR played like invincibles throughout the season: Skipper Shreyas Iyer

After guiding Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title on Sunday, captain Shreyas Iyer said his side "played like invincibles" the whole season.

The Knight Riders lorded over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL final, winning the lopsided title clash by eight wickets here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

"Absolutely comprehensive (the win). We played like invincibles throughout the season. There's so much to cherish right now. This is what we demanded from the team and every individual," Shreyas said during the post-match presentation.

"They stood up to the right occasion and the feeling is hard to express. It is pleasing, the performance has been flawless throughout. I am running out of words right now," he added.

After the IPL, Shreyas will have to wait for more game time as he is not part of India's squad for the T20 World Cup.

The Mumbaikar hoped to keep in touch with the game.

"All we demanded from ourselves was to back each other whatever the situation is. Looking forward to play more competitive cricket," he said.

The elegant right-hander reserved a special word of praise for Mitchell Starc, whose two wickets in the Power Play denied SRH early momentum.

"That's when all the big players stand up, right! It was a high-pressure game and he's been so good off the field. He's never shown any complacency in his work ethics. He stepped up to the right occasion," he noted.

The Mumbai man also heaped accolades on all-rounder Andre Russell, who produced a three-wicket burst in the final.

"He's got that magic wand. He's looking forward to pick wickets. All the guys stepped up at the right time and that's made it easier. It has been a flawless season."

