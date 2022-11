ten Doeschate takes his place as fielding coach

Indian Premier League (IPL) outfit Kolkata Knight Riders has elevated its fielding coach, Englishman James Foster, to assistant coach.

KKR has also roped in former team member Dutchman Ryan ten Doeschate (2011-2014) as fielding coach.

Head coach Chandrakant Pandit, assistant coach Abhishek Nayar, bowling coach Bharat Arun and assistant bowling coach Omkar Salvi are other members of the KKR coaching staff.