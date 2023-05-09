ADVERTISEMENT

KKR captain Nitish Rana fined ₹12 lakh for maintaining slow over-rate

May 09, 2023 11:01 am | Updated 11:01 am IST - New Delhi

As it was his team's first offence of the season relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rana was fined ₹12 lakh, the league said

PTI

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Nitish Rana celebrates after scoring a half-century during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on May 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana has been fined ₹12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League match against Punjab Kings at the Eden Gardens.

As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's code of conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rana was fined ₹12 lakh, the league said in a statement.

On May 8 night, Rinku Singh added to his reputation of being an expert finisher with a last-ball boundary as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Punjab Kings by five wickets to keep their IPL play-off hopes alive.

Skipper Rana's half-century and Andre Russell's exploits were followed by Rinku's 10-ball 21 not out, as KKR managed to complete a chase of 180 at their home ground.

Varun Chakravarthy spearheaded their bowling department to grab 3 for 26 as KKR put up a tidy bowling show to restrict PBKS to a below-par 179 for seven after the visitors opted to bat on a slow wicket.

