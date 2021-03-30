Kiwis seal series win

Confusion reigns as chase begins without target being set

New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by 28 runs in a rain-affected second T20I here on Tuesday to secure the three-match series and complete a home sweep against all comers.

New Zealand made 173 for five in 17.5 overs after being asked to bat, before the weather ended the innings prematurely.

Bizarre scenes

As a result, Bangladesh's run chase was set at 170 from 16 overs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) formula.

There were bizarre scenes as Bangladesh began its innings without a clear target being set, then officials halted play after 1.5 overs while they worked out the sums.

The tourists made 142 for seven before the required run rate proved too much and their innings petered out.

The scores: New Zealand 173/5 in 17.5 overs (Glenn Phillips 58 n.o., Daryl Mitchell 34 n.o.) bt Bangladesh 142/7 in 16 overs (Mohammad Naim 38, Soumya Sarkar 51) under DLS method.