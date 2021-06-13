Cricket

Kiwis eye series win

Matt Henry took three top-order wickets to leave New Zealand on the brink of a series-clinching win as England's batsmen failed miserably in the second and final Test at Edgbaston on Saturday. England, on a good batting pitch, was 122 for nine in its second innings at stumps on the third day — just 37 runs ahead of New Zealand with one wicket standing and two days left to play. Even so, that still represented a recovery from an even more embarrassing 76 for seven.


