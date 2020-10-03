Indian Premier League 2020 | Ishan Kishan seems to have come of age

Ishan Kishan.

The Mumbai Indian batsman says he has worked on his off-side play

He may look younger than most in the Mumbai Indians line-up but Ishan Kishan is a seasoned pro, not just in the defending champion’s set-up but even in the Indian Premier League bandwagon. The former India Under-19 captain is featuring in his fifth IPL season, third with MI.

Thanks to his heroics against Royal Challengers Bangalore, a 57-ball 99 that helped MI tie a gargantuan chase, followed by a sedate knock against Kings XI Punjab that set the stage for the big-hitters, Kishan seems to have finally come of age.

The left-handed batsman has given indications of having learnt to play according to the situation.

“I was not good at playing shots through covers and all but I have worked a lot this off season and if I get the ball over there, I will go for it because it is something that every team plans for you,” Kishan said ahead of Mumbai Indians’ weekend clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Practice is key

“They have meetings before the match, they know what is the weak spot and where they have to bowl to us, but it is important for us to practise about that in the off-season.”

Kishan admitted that being around the likes of Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya has helped him learn how to peg a bowler back and rotate strike but hoped that the smaller boundaries at Sharjah would mean boundaries will continue to be higher on Sunday.