Kirsten, Nehra join RCB

Gary Kirsten and Ashish Nehra have joined the coaching team of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the 11th edition of the IPL, the franchise announced on Tuesday.
Former South Africa batsman Kirsten, the coach when India won the 2011 ODI World Cup, comes on board as the batting coach. Former India pacer Nehra takes the role of bowling coach.
The two have also been named as mentors.
Daniel Vettori, RCB Head Coach, said, “I am excited to welcome Gary and Ashish to the RCB coaching team. Both of them bring a wealth of experience.”
The RCB coaching staff:
Daniel Vettori (head coach), Gary Kirsten (mentor and batting coach), Ashish Nehra (mentor and bowling coach), Trent Woodhill (Batting Talent Development, Analytics and Fielding, Head of Scouting), Andrew McDonald (Bowling talent development and analytics).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor