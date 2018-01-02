Kirsten, Nehra join RCB

Gary Kirsten and Ashish Nehra have joined the coaching team of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the 11th edition of the IPL, the franchise announced on Tuesday.

Former South Africa batsman Kirsten, the coach when India won the 2011 ODI World Cup, comes on board as the batting coach. Former India pacer Nehra takes the role of bowling coach.

The two have also been named as mentors.

Daniel Vettori, RCB Head Coach, said, “I am excited to welcome Gary and Ashish to the RCB coaching team. Both of them bring a wealth of experience.”

The RCB coaching staff:

Daniel Vettori (head coach), Gary Kirsten (mentor and batting coach), Ashish Nehra (mentor and bowling coach), Trent Woodhill (Batting Talent Development, Analytics and Fielding, Head of Scouting), Andrew McDonald (Bowling talent development and analytics).