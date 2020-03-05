Kieron Pollard, Phil Simmons can transform WI: Dinanath Ramnarine

West Indies cricket, famous once for flamboyance and flair with bat and ball, is now better known for T20 match-winners, apart from payment issues between players and the board, known as Cricket West Indies now.

Matters came to a head in 2014 when a touring West Indies team abandoned the series against India mid-way and returned home after pointing fingers at cricket’s national body for not keeping promises.

Leg-spinner Dinanath Ramnarine, better known in West Indies cricket circles as president, West Indies Players Association (WIPA), is of the view that respect and communication can dilute differences.

He added: “Respect on all sides is very important, there should be dialogue and proper communication. Once the two parties talk, players speak to the board and vice-versa and there is respect towards reaching a common goal of getting the team to perform, such things will not happen.”

Ramnarine was talking on the sidelines of the Unacademy Road Safety World Series cricket, featuring famous names from cricket’s past.

Voice for players

Post-retirement in 2002, he became a voice for players as the WIPA head for a decade.

Responding to a query if the talent emerging in West Indies cricket will ensure the team in maroon becomes a formidable force in future, the Trinidad-born said: “Talent has always been there, no question about that. It takes time to groom them. Governance is one aspect always been lacking significantly in sports generally, we in the West Indies have our own share of not-so-good people.”

Ramnarine adds: “The current captain Kieron Pollard is a fantastic leader. He and Phil Simmons (manager) bring a lot of positive things to the game, these are good guys. With time, these two have the ability, skill and leadership capacity to transform cricket in the West Indies.”