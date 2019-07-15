Cricket

Kids, don’t take up sport, says dejected Neesham

New Zealand's James Neesham reacts after bowling a delivery to England's Ben Stokes during the Cricket World Cup final match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London, England, Sunday, July 14, 2019.

New Zealand's James Neesham reacts after bowling a delivery to England's Ben Stokes during the Cricket World Cup final match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London, England, Sunday, July 14, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AP

He apologised to the fans for not delivering what would have been New Zealand’s maiden World Cup triumph.

“Don’t take up sport,” New Zealand’s dejected all-rounder Jimmy Neesham advised kids as he hoped to find at least a day or two in the next decade when the nerve-wracking World Cup final loss to England won’t rankle him.

It was the first ever World Cup final that went till the Super Over after the two teams finished tied in regulation 50 overs on Sunday night.

However, the trophy was decided by the number of boundaries scored as both England and New Zealand ended tied in the Super Over as well. England were chasing 242 in the epic clash and had ore boundaries than New Zealand in the final count.

 

Neesham picked up three wickets in Sunday’s game. The 28-year-old apologised to the fans for not delivering what would have been New Zealand’s maiden World Cup triumph.

