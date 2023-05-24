ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin Pietersen suggests Kohli must move to Delhi Capitals

May 24, 2023 06:40 am | Updated 07:08 am IST - Bengaluru

Kevin Pietersen has suggested that Virat Kohli change his IPL franchise and move to Delhi Capitals, a day after Royal Challengers Bangalore endured yet another premature exit in the cash-rich league

PTI

A file photo of former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen. Pietersen has suggested that Virat Kohli change his IPL franchise and move to Delhi Capitals, a day after Royal Challengers Bangalore endured yet another premature exit in the cash-rich league. | Photo Credit: AP

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has suggested that Virat Kohli change his IPL franchise and move to Delhi Capitals, a day after Royal Challengers Bangalore endured yet another premature exit in the cash-rich league.

In his team's must-win last league stage match, Kohli rose to the occasion and struck a fine hundred to lift RCB to 197 for five, a total which proved insufficient as Gujarat Titans rode on Shubman Gill's unbeaten century to notch a six-wicket win and end the home team's campaign.

"Time for VIRAT to make the move to the capital city…!" Pietersen tweeted.

Former India captain Kohli has been with the RCB since the inaugural edition of the league in 2008 and has led them for a major part of his stay in the franchise, relinquishing the role after the 2021 edition.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

While RCB were eliminated here on Sunday, Gujarat topped the league with 20 points and will take on second-place Chennai Super Kings in the first playoff on Tuesday with the winner advancing directly to next Sunday's final.

RCB's loss meant Mumbai Indians sealed the final playoff spot, having beaten Sunrisers Hyderabad in the day's first game.

Mumbai Indians will meet third-place Lucknow Super Giants in the second playoff game on Wednesday. The loser of the first playoff will get another chance for a place in the final when it takes on the winner of the second playoff on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

cricket

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US