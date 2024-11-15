Kerala stays afloat against Haryana despite Kamboj’s eight-wicket haul

Anshul Kamboj underlined his credentials as one of the most exciting fast bowlers in the Indian domestic circuit with an eight-wicket haul for Haryana against Kerala in a Ranji Trophy Group-C match at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium here on Thursday.

Despite Kamboj’s gallant efforts, Kerala stayed afloat courtesy of resilient fifties from skipper Sachin Baby and Mohammed Azharuddeen and a late gutsy knock from Shoun Roger, ending the second day at 285 for eight.

While the rest of the Haryana bowling attack struggled to make an impact, Kamboj bowled with purpose, using his hurrying pace to trouble Kerala batters.

The 23-year-old quick started with a fiery seven-over spell — after intense smog resulted in a truncated morning session – claiming three quick wickets to put his team in control.

He began by angling one in from around the wicket to castle Akshay Chandran, ending his 178-ball vigil. Kamboj then trapped Jajaj Saxena in front and had Salman Nizar caught behind to complete his fifer.

Haryana’s spell of pressure was finally broken by Azharuddeen, who viciously pulled medium-pacer Sumit Kumar for a couple of sixes in an over.

While Azharuddeen counter-punched, Sachin held the fort from the other end.

The left-handed batter curbed his attacking instincts, scoring just one boundary in the day.

Haryana could only dislodge Kerala’s sixth-wicket partnership with the help of a returning Kamboj, armed with the second new ball.

Ironically, the pull shot paved the way for Azharuddeen’s downfall as he top-edged a Kamboj bouncer to fine leg.

The Haryana pacer added the wickets of Sachin and Nidheesh M.D. to wrap up his tally for the day.

Kerala just about survived Haryana’s push to wrap up the innings, thanks to Shoun and Basil Thampi, who added 38 in 14 overs for the ninth wicket.

The scores:

Kerala — 1st innings: B. Aparajith c Hooda b Kamboj 0, Rohan Kunnummal c Ankit b Kamboj 55, Akshay Chandran b Kamboj 59, Sachin Baby c Hooda b Kamboj 52, Jalaj Saxena lbw b Kamboj 4, Salman Nizar c Hooda b Kamboj 0, Mohammed Azharuddeen c Aman b Kamboj 53, Shoun Roger (batting) 37, Nidheesh M.D. b Kamboj 10, Basil Thampi (batting) 4; Extras (lb-10, nb-1): 11; Total (for eight wkts. in 110 overs): 285.

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-91, 3-148, 4-156, 5-158, 6-232, 7-233, 8-247.

Haryana bowling: Kamboj 27-7-48-8, Aman 24-5-71-0, Sindhu 17-2-43-0, Sumit 17-1-57-0, Jayant 25-7-56-0.