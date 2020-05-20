Cricket

Kerala on the lookout for Whatmore’s successor

G. Jayakumar... front-runner.

G. Jayakumar... front-runner.  

Gurusinghe, Heinrich Malan and Jayakumar on radar

A former Sri Lankan batsman with more than 6,000 international runs, a South African First Class cricketer and one of India’s better-known batting coaches are among those in the running for the post of the Kerala team’s coach.

If Asanka Gurusinghe or Heinrich Malan gets the job, it would mean Kerala will have a foreign coach for the fourth season in a row.

Disappointing campaign

Australian Dav Whatmore, who helped the team reach — for the first time in its Ranji history — the quarterfinals and the semifinals in his first two years, has moved to Baroda, after overseeing a disappointing campaign the past season.

Gurusinghe was a key member of the Sri Lankan side that Whatmore coached to a stunning World Cup triumph in 1996, while Malan has had a successful coaching stint on the New Zealand domestic circuit.

But The Hindu has learnt that former Kerala seamer G. Jayakumar, who has played a crucial role as a batting coach in the career of Test opener M. Vijay, is the front-runner at the moment, especially if the Kerala Cricket Association decides not to spend too much on a foreigner in what could be a shortened First Class season due to COVID-19.

In his latest assignment, Jayakumar had taken Andhra, a team without too many big stars, to the Ranji quarterfinals earlier this year.

Another home-grown option for Kerala is Biju George, who was the fielding coach of the Indian women’s team till recently.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2020 4:24:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/kerala-on-the-lookout-for-whatmores-successor/article31632029.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY