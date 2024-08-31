Kerala’s Enaan rewarded for hard work and consistency

Mohammed Enaan was the centre of attraction during the launch of the Kerala Cricket League here on Saturday. When his selection to the under-19 Indian team, for the multi-format home series against Australia under-19 team, was announced on stage by the KCA secretary Vinod S. Kumar, Enaan was greeted by spontaneous applause from the audience.

The player said his selection was the culmination of his “hard work and consistent performances”.

Last season, Mohammed Enaan inspired the Kerala under-19 cricket team to qualify for the second stage of the Cooch Behar Trophy cricket tournament. Enaan was easily the most consistent player in the competition for Kerala as he took 24 wickets with his leg spin and scored more than 200 runs with the bat.

His memorable performance came in Kerala’s win against Rajasthan (five for 32 and 83 not out). This performance earned him a place in the under-19 national camp at Bengaluru. Enaan impressed the selectors in the practice matches but he said he wasn’t expecting a call-up to the national team.

“I am feeling a bit excited and happy. I have been representing Kerala in junior cricket for the last couple of seasons and I am grateful to my coaches P. Balachandran and Dinesh at the Athreya Cricket Academy and to my very supportive teammates,’‘ said the first-year B. com student of Sree Kerala Varma College.

“He is a bowler in the mould of Rashid Khan. His quick arm action makes it harder for the batters to pick him. I am not surprised at his selection,’‘ said Kerala’s under-19 coach S.S. Shine.

Mohammed Enaan is looking forward to do well for Trivandrum Blue Tigers in KCL.

