GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala’s Enaan rewarded for hard work and consistency

The all-rounder is part of the India under-19 team that takes on Australia under-19 in a multi-format home series

Updated - August 31, 2024 08:25 pm IST

Published - August 31, 2024 08:23 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

M R Praveen Chandran
M.R. Praveen Chandran
Mohammed Enaan.

Mohammed Enaan.

Mohammed Enaan was the centre of attraction during the launch of the Kerala Cricket League here on Saturday. When his selection to the under-19 Indian team, for the multi-format home series against Australia under-19 team, was announced on stage by the KCA secretary Vinod S. Kumar, Enaan was greeted by spontaneous applause from the audience.

The player said his selection was the culmination of his “hard work and consistent performances”.

Last season, Mohammed Enaan inspired the Kerala under-19 cricket team to qualify for the second stage of the Cooch Behar Trophy cricket tournament. Enaan was easily the most consistent player in the competition for Kerala as he took 24 wickets with his leg spin and scored more than 200 runs with the bat.

His memorable performance came in Kerala’s win against Rajasthan (five for 32 and 83 not out). This performance earned him a place in the under-19 national camp at Bengaluru. Enaan impressed the selectors in the practice matches but he said he wasn’t expecting a call-up to the national team.

“I am feeling a bit excited and happy. I have been representing Kerala in junior cricket for the last couple of seasons and I am grateful to my coaches P. Balachandran and Dinesh at the Athreya Cricket Academy and to my very supportive teammates,’‘ said the first-year B. com student of Sree Kerala Varma College.

“He is a bowler in the mould of Rashid Khan. His quick arm action makes it harder for the batters to pick him. I am not surprised at his selection,’‘ said Kerala’s under-19 coach S.S. Shine.

Mohammed Enaan is looking forward to do well for Trivandrum Blue Tigers in KCL.

Related Topics

Kerala / cricket

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.