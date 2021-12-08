Kerala crushes Chandigarh in its opener

Tying them in knots: Sijomon troubled the Chandigarh batters no end.

08 December 2021 20:52 IST

After reducing the latter to 184 for eight, Samson’s men win at a canter

Kerala’s campaign in the Vijay Hazare Trophy got off to a smooth start at Rajkot on Wednesday as Sanju Samson’s men romped home with six wickets and 16 overs to spare against Chandigarh at the Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Ground.

Put in to bat, Chandigarh could manage only 184 for eight. It was hardly sufficient on what the Kerala coach Tinu Yohannan termed an “excellent track” for batting.

Chandigarh could not quite recover from the early loss of two wickets. Opener Sarul Kanwar was removed by Basil Thampi for a duck, while one-drop Shivam Bhambri (14) was sent back by Manu Krishnan, who has impressed this season on his comeback after a long gap.

The other opener and captain Manan Vohra, though, ensured his bowlers would have at least something to bowl with. He made 56 (69b, 4x4, 2x6). The second highest score was 26 not out by No. 10 Sandeep Sharma.

Left-arm spinner Sijomon Joseph was the pick of the Kerala bowlers, finishing with three for 44.

Good knock by Rohan

Kerala’s chase suffered a jolt when Mohammed Azharuddeen was trapped lbw by Jagjit Singh Sandhu. But his opening partner Rohan Kunnummal (46, 59b, 6x4) dropped anchor to take the team closer to the modest target.

Rohan added 37 for the second wicket with Samson (24) and 47 for the third with Sachin Baby (59 n.o., 78b, 3x4, 2x6).

“This was the kind of start we needed,” Yohannan told The Hindu. “I am really pleased with the way Sijomon and our seamers Basil, Manu and M.D. Nidheesh bowled. Rahul’s innings at the top of the order was crucial in our chase.”