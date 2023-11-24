Kerala cricketer Minnu Mani to lead India 'A' Women T20I team against England 'A' Women

November 24, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

Kerala cricketer C. Minnu Mani was on November 24 named the India 'A' Women team captain for the three-match T20I series against their England counterparts, beginning in Mumbai on November 29.

The 24-year-old off-spinner is also the first cricketer from Kerala to lead an India 'A' Women side.

Minnu, who hails from Wayanad, a district in Northern Kerala, has played four matches for India taking five wickets.

She made her international debut during the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh at Mirpur this July.

Minnu was also a part of India's gold medal-winning women's team during the Hangzhou Asian Games earlier this year.

India 'A' Women will play three matches against England 'A' Women on November 29, December 1 and 3, and all the matches will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

India 'A' Women squad: C Minnu Mani (captain), Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry, Shreyanka Patil, G. Trisha, Vrinda Dinesh, G. Divya, Arushi Goel, Disha Kasat, Rashi Kanojiya, Mannat Kashyap, Anusha Bareddy, Monica Patel, G. Kashavee, Jintimani Kalita, Prakashika Naik.

