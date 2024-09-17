KERALA CRICKET LEAGUE | Sailors to meet Globstars in the final

Two of the most consistent teams in the competition, Aries Kollam Sailors and Calicut Globstars will contest in the final of the inaugural KCL. The teams scored contrasting wins in the semifinals with Sailors batting out Thrissur Titans from the contest and Globstars snatching a comeback win over Trivandrum Royals at the Greenfield stadium here on Tuesday.

Sailors raked up a huge total of 210 for two and picked up regular wickets to restrict Titans to 194 for eight to move into the final.

It was the turn of the dependables in the Sailors batting lineup to deliver. Opener Abhishek Nair hit a blistering century (103, 61 balls, 11x4, 6x6) while captain Sachin Baby scored an entertaining 83 not out (49 balls, 7x4, 4x6). The two added 160 for the second wicket to put the Titans attack to the sword.

Titans’ chase fizzled out once Vishnu Vinod (37 off 13 balls 4x6, 2x6) was castled by left-arm spinner Biju Narayanan in the third over. Titans slumped to 52 for three in the Powerplay. Akshay Manohar’s quickfire 48 and a late charge from M.D. Nidheesh (41 not out) reduced the margin of defeat.

Earlier, Trivandrum Royals imploded when it was in sight of victory and crashed to an 18-run defeat in the first semifinal against Calicut Globstars.

A win looked to be a mere formality when Royals, chasing 174, were sitting pretty at 131 for one at the end of the 15th over. Riya Basheer and Govind Dev Pai were going great guns after adding 130 for the second wicket.

In the next over from Akhil Scaria, Riya Basheer (69) threw his wicket away playing a wild hoick to a slower ball. The contest changed dramatically in favour of Globstars when both Govind Dev Pai (68) and Abdul Basith (1) perished to Nikhil’s slow cutters in the 17th over. Scaria’s twin strikes in the 18th over settled the issue in favour of Globstars.

Earlier, captain Rohan Kunnummal (64) and Scaria (55) played in contrasting styles to rebuild the Globstar innings after the early loss of opener Omar Abubacker. Rohan fell to a sharp catch at point and Globstars were pushed back by the loss of quick wickets. However, a late flourish by Salman Nizar (23 not out) saw Globstar end up with a competitive total of 173 for five.

The scores: Calicut Globstars 173/5 in 20 overs (Rohan Kunnummal 64, Akihl Scaria 55, T.S. Vinil 2/23) bt Trivandrum Royals 155/7 in 20 overs (Riya Basheer 69, Govind Dev Pai 69, Akhil Scaria 4/18, M. Nikhil 2/27). Toss: Trivandrum Royals.

Aries Kollam Sailors 210/2 in 20 overs (Abhishek Nair 103, Sachin Baby 83 n.o.) bt Thrissur Titans 194/8 in 20 overs (Akshay Manohar 48, M.D. Nidheesh 41 n.o., Vishnu Vinod 37, Varun Nayanar 33, N.P. Basil 3/34, Biju Narayanan 2/34). Toss: Aries Kollam Sailors.

