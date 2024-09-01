Kerala’s cricket carnival set to begin on Monday

Cricket’s ecosystem is set to change in the State for the better when the inaugural Kerala Cricket League (KCL) gets underway at the Sports Hub here on Monday.

The franchise-based T20 league, patronised by big business houses and film personalities, is set to break new ground and provide a platform for Kerala’s budding cricketers to showcase their talent in front of the world.

The dwindling presence of Kerala players in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years and the success of T20 leagues in the neighbouring States have fast-tracked Kerala Cricket Association to start a new league in the State.

Six teams – Trivandrum Royals, Aries Kollam Sailors, Alleppey Ripples, Thrissur Titans, Kochi Blue Tigers, and Calicut Globstars – will vie for top honours in Kerala’s cricket carnival. The prize money for the winner is ₹30 lakh while the runner-up will get ₹20 lakh. The third and fourth-placed teams will receive ₹5 lakh each.

Opening match

Alleppey Ripples, led by dashing batter Mohammed Azharudden, takes on Thrissur Titans captained by Varun Nayanar, in the opening match of the league.

Azharuddeen as captain and icon player of the Ripples will be looking forward to rediscovering his mojo in white-ball cricket. Varun, the former Under-19 Indian player, has been given the huge responsibility of leading the side ahead of the team’s icon Vishnu Vinod.

The league’s most expensive buy M.S. Akhil and Mohammed Enaan will be the centre of attraction when Trivandrum Royals plays Kochi Blue Tigers in the second match of the day.

The organisers have squeezed in a short opening ceremony after the first match. Film stars Mohanlal and Keerthy Suresh are expected to attend the function. But the inclement weather is likely to play spoilsport with the city receiving copious amounts of rainfall on Sunday. With the forecast for more rain in the following days, fans are keeping their fingers crossed.

