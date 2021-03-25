Cricket

Keepers disturbing batsman’s focus not fair, says Kirmani

Syed Kirmani.  

Former India cricketer Syed Kirmani said he was not a fan of wicketkeepers like Rishabh Pant engaging in a chat with the batsmen.

“It is rather unfortunate. Chats from wicketkeepers were happening during my time too. There have been instances of wicketkeepers disturbing the concentration of the batsmen. It’s not fair cricket. You have to play like a gentleman, and not be a cause for fines,” said Kirmani at a press conference to address his YouTube chat show Kirmani’s Pitch-Perfect.

Kirmani, one of India’s most successful wicketkeepers, stated that both Pant and K.L. Rahul are proven performers with the big gloves. “India have only two wicketkeepers in contention — Rahul and Rishabh.

“It is all about consistency in performances. They are both great performers,” Kirmani said.

