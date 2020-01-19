Cricket

Kasuza and Masvaure score fifties in Zimbabwe’s first test against Sri Lanka

more-in

Kevin Kasuza struck a half-century on debut while opening partner Prince Masvaure recorded his maiden 50 as Zimbabwe finished the first day of the first cricket Test against Sri Lanka on 189/2 here.

Masvaure, playing in his third Test, made 55 before he was caught by Dimuth Karunaratne off slow left-arm bowler Lasith Embuldeniya.

Kasuza, one of three Zimbabwe players handed their Test debut, survived a dropped chance off a miscued hook shot before bringing up his own half-century. He eventually fell leg before to Lasith Kumara for 63 after facing 214 balls and spending more than five hours at the crease.

The scores:

Zimbabwe 189/2 in 84 overs (Prince Masvaure 55, Kevin Kasuza 63, Craig Ervine 55 batting) vs Sri Lanka.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Sport Cricket
Test cricket
cricket
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 19, 2020 11:13:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/kasuza-and-masvaure-score-fifties/article30601921.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY