Kasuza and Masvaure score fifties in Zimbabwe’s first test against Sri Lanka

Kevin Kasuza struck a half-century on debut while opening partner Prince Masvaure recorded his maiden 50 as Zimbabwe finished the first day of the first cricket Test against Sri Lanka on 189/2 here.

Masvaure, playing in his third Test, made 55 before he was caught by Dimuth Karunaratne off slow left-arm bowler Lasith Embuldeniya.

Kasuza, one of three Zimbabwe players handed their Test debut, survived a dropped chance off a miscued hook shot before bringing up his own half-century. He eventually fell leg before to Lasith Kumara for 63 after facing 214 balls and spending more than five hours at the crease.

The scores:

Zimbabwe 189/2 in 84 overs (Prince Masvaure 55, Kevin Kasuza 63, Craig Ervine 55 batting) vs Sri Lanka.