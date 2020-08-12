Karun Nair tests COVID-19 positive, but recovers

Cricket

Cricketer Karun Nair tested positive for COVID-19 and has made a full recovery, the batsman confirmed here on Wednesday.

It is learnt that Karun had tested positive for coronavirus around two weeks ago. He has since recovered, and tested negative a few days ago, Karun informed The Hindu.

Karun represents Kings XI Punjab in the IPL. The league is set to commence in the UAE on September 19.

