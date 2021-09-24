Kartik Tyagi — killing it at the death!

Earlier this week in Dubai, Kartik Tyagi bowled one of the greatest last overs of the IPL.

Punjab Kings needed just four runs to win with eight wickets in hand, but the 20-year-old seamer bowled Rajasthan Royals to a stunning two-run victory.

He said when Mustafizur Rahman began the penultimate over, he didn’t think the match would go into the final over. “A left-hander was batting, a left-arm fast bowler was bowling and it was the shorter end,” Tyagi said on Friday. “But he gave away only four runs. There was pressure on me, but I was also excited,” Tyagi said.

He was not sure if he could defend the total when he began his final over. “But after three balls (off which only one run was conceded), I started to believe that I could do it.”

Tyagi was delighted when his feat was acknowledged on Twitter by Jasprit Bumrah. “On the Australian tour, I was nervous, but he came up to me and discussed things, put me at ease,” revealed Tyagi.