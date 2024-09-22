GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Karthikeya, Amaan guide India U19 to 7-wkt win against Australia U-19

India lost their top three for only 32 before Karthikeya and Amaan (58 not out off 89 balls) added 153 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket stand with the hosts coasting home with as many as 14 overs remaining

Published - September 22, 2024 10:38 am IST - Puducherry

PTI

Right-handed batter K.P. Karthikeya hit a sparkling unbeaten 85 while skipper Mohammed Amaan also scored a half-century in India U-19's easy seven-wicket victory over Australia U-19 in the first Youth ODI on Saturday (September 21, 2024).

The match was supposed to be legendary Rahul Dravid's elder son Samit's junior India debut but it couldn't be confirmed whether he was dropped due to a combination or he is carrying some injury.

Batting first, Australia scored 184 in 49.4 overs with right-arm leg-break bowler Mohamed Enaan taking 4 for 32 in 10 overs.

Steve Hogan (42) and Riley Kingsell (36) got starts but couldn't convert. There was a middle-order collapse and it was No. 10 Thomas Brown's 29 that took Aussie colts past the 180-run mark.

In reply, India lost their top three for only 32 before Karthikeya and Amaan (58 not out off 89 balls) added 153 runs for the unbroken fourth wicket stand with the hosts coasting home with as many as 14 overs to spare.

Karthikeya was more attacking of the two during his 99-ball innings which was laced with nine fours and two sixes. Amaan, who held anchor at one end, hit five boundaries.

Karthikeya was especially severe on right-arm seamer Aiden O'Connor hitting him for four boundaries and a six. The other six that he hit was off Thomas Brown.

Published - September 22, 2024 10:38 am IST

cricket / sport

