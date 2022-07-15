Karthik to turn out for Tamizhans

After returning from England, Dinesh Karthik will be back in action for his TNPL team iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans when it takes on Lyca Kovai Kings on Saturday. The India cricketer is expected to play another match in Salem as well before he leaves for the West Indies for a five-match T20 series.

One of the finds of the TNPL from last year was B. Sai Sudharshan, who went on to play for IPL winner Gujarat Titans this year. The young left-hander will feature on Saturday representing Kovai Kings and Karthik marked him as a player to watch out for.

“He did well in every given opportunity last year. He found a place in the IPL in the first year and even did well against us (RCB). I think he is someone who is very determined and somebody TN cricket can expect good things from,” said Karthik.