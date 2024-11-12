ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka will look for an outright win against a winless Uttar Pradesh
Premium

Updated - November 12, 2024 11:34 pm IST - Lucknow

The visitor has had a rain-marred campaign and is fourth in standings; the home side is coming off a drubbing against Kerala and languishes in sixth

Dhruva Prasad

All on the line: Skipper Mayank Agarwal will look to get his form and house in order. | Photo: SANDEEP SAXENA

A rain-marred campaign will prompt Karnataka to push for an outright win from the get-go when it takes on Uttar Pradesh in its Ranji Trophy Group-C encounter at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here from Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

With nine points from four games, Karnataka sits fourth in the standings after it had to settle for a point each from its first two weather-curtailed matches. Ceding the first-innings lead to Bengal in its previous contest has left Karnataka with the lone bright spot of an eight-wicket win against lowly Bihar. There are no such silver linings for a winless Uttar Pradesh, however, which is coming off a drubbing against Kerala and languishes in sixth place. It crumbled against Jalaj Saxena’s trial by spin, folding for 162 and 116 in an innings-defeat, and Karnataka’s spin band, led by Shreyas Gopal, will hope for an encore.

But Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal will need to get his form and house in order first. The opener and his senior partner Manish Pandey have failed to step up, averaging 27.2 and 31.66, respectively this season. But the visitors will breathe a sigh of relief as their top-scorer Nikin Jose, who sustained an injury while fielding against Bengal and couldn’t bat in both innings, is fit again. Meanwhile,

ADVERTISEMENT

Devdutt Padikkal, who returned to Bengaluru on Tuesday after his stint with India A in Australia, hasn’t been added to the squad.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Uttar Pradesh’s batting has hinged on openers Madhav Kaushiv and Aryan Juyal, and its middle-order, comprising Nitish Rana and Priyam Garg, hasn’t delivered consistently in the absence of Rinku Singh (India duty).

International duties have also depleted the pace attacks of both sides, with Yash Dayal, Prasidh Krishna and Vijaykumar Vyshak missing out. However, Karnataka has ridden out the crisis better, with V. Koushik emerging as an able spearhead.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US