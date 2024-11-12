 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka will look for an outright win against a winless Uttar Pradesh
Premium

The visitor has had a rain-marred campaign and is fourth in standings; the home side is coming off a drubbing against Kerala and languishes in sixth

Updated - November 12, 2024 11:34 pm IST - Lucknow

Dhruva Prasad
All on the line: Skipper Mayank Agarwal will look to get his form and house in order. | Photo: SANDEEP SAXENA

All on the line: Skipper Mayank Agarwal will look to get his form and house in order. | Photo: SANDEEP SAXENA

A rain-marred campaign will prompt Karnataka to push for an outright win from the get-go when it takes on Uttar Pradesh in its Ranji Trophy Group-C encounter at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here from Wednesday.

With nine points from four games, Karnataka sits fourth in the standings after it had to settle for a point each from its first two weather-curtailed matches. Ceding the first-innings lead to Bengal in its previous contest has left Karnataka with the lone bright spot of an eight-wicket win against lowly Bihar. There are no such silver linings for a winless Uttar Pradesh, however, which is coming off a drubbing against Kerala and languishes in sixth place. It crumbled against Jalaj Saxena’s trial by spin, folding for 162 and 116 in an innings-defeat, and Karnataka’s spin band, led by Shreyas Gopal, will hope for an encore.

But Karnataka skipper Mayank Agarwal will need to get his form and house in order first. The opener and his senior partner Manish Pandey have failed to step up, averaging 27.2 and 31.66, respectively this season. But the visitors will breathe a sigh of relief as their top-scorer Nikin Jose, who sustained an injury while fielding against Bengal and couldn’t bat in both innings, is fit again. Meanwhile,

Devdutt Padikkal, who returned to Bengaluru on Tuesday after his stint with India A in Australia, hasn’t been added to the squad.

Uttar Pradesh’s batting has hinged on openers Madhav Kaushiv and Aryan Juyal, and its middle-order, comprising Nitish Rana and Priyam Garg, hasn’t delivered consistently in the absence of Rinku Singh (India duty).

International duties have also depleted the pace attacks of both sides, with Yash Dayal, Prasidh Krishna and Vijaykumar Vyshak missing out. However, Karnataka has ridden out the crisis better, with V. Koushik emerging as an able spearhead.

Published - November 12, 2024 11:27 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.