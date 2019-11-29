Karnataka thrashes Haryana, enters final

Haryana was 192/3 at the end of the 19th over and was on course for a formidable total after being asked to bat first against Karnataka in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here. What followed was something unprecedented and has happened only once before in the history of T20 cricket.

Abhimanyu Mithun, who till then had given away 37 runs in his first three, came up with a brilliant over picking up five wickets, four of them off the first four deliveries. He gave away only two runs to finish with 5/39.

One-way traffic

From there on, it was one-way traffic as Devdutt Padikkal and K.L. Rahul thrashed the Haryana bowlers all over the park and made them look like amateurs to chase down 195 in just 15 overs to win by eight wickets and reach the final.

The India opener slammed 66 (31b, 4x4, 6x6) while Padikkal made a brilliant 87 (42b, 11x4, 4x6) with the duo adding 125 for the opening wicket in just 9.3 overs.

After being watchful for two overs, Rahul went after Ashish Hooda in the fourth over of the innings. He began with a six over long-on and three boundaries square on the off-side before Padikkal finished the over with a four.

Padikkal’s first six scoring shots were boundaries and he initially played second-fiddle to Rahul before launching his onslaught.

Earlier, Haryana was in a comfortable position riding on half-centuries from Himanshu Rana (61) and Chaitanya Bishnoi (55) before Mithun muzzled them in that last over.

The scores: Haryana 194/8 in 20 overs (Himanshu Rana 61, Chaitanya Bishnoi 55, Harshal Patel 34, Rahul Tewatia 32, Abhimanyu Mithun 5/39) lost to Karnataka 195/2 in 15 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 85, K.L. Rahul 66).