Karnataka seals its spot in the semifinals

24 February 2020 19:24 IST

K. Gowtham takes seven as J & K folds for 163

In the end, it was comfortable for Karnataka, a 167-run win that sealed its spot in the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy.

Set an improbable target of 331 in 58 overs, Jammu and Kashmir folded for 163 on the fifth afternoon at the Gandhi Memorial Science College. K. Gowtham took seven for 54, swiftly ending a run chase that the batting side was never really going to take seriously.

Karnataka will now face Bengal, in Kolkata from February 29, for a place in the final.

Monday’s events, though, felt like a formality. All the air had been sucked out of the contest on the previous afternoon, when Karnataka stole the first-innings lead from under the opponent’s noses.

On the final morning, the touring side was already ahead by 259 runs, and it was merely a question of when and not if.

Siddharth falls for 98

K.V. Siddharth, who was 75 overnight, fell two short of what would have been a third First Class hundred. It was the softest of dismissals, Siddharth driving Abid Mushtaq straight into the hands of the short-midwicket fielder. The 27-year-old batsman was later declared man-of-the-match; nobody would have grudged him a hundred here.

Karnataka was bowled out for 316 at the stroke of lunch. What little interest there was in J & K’s pursuit evaporated quickly, when K. Gowtham packed off Shubham Khajuria and Abdul Samad in the 11th over.

In reality, Parvez Rasool’s men knew they had squandered their chances on day four. In the days, weeks and months ahead, they will wonder what might have been. Five more minutes of measured batting, two more overs of composure, one more calm head, and things may have turned out differently.

Karnataka would have fancied its chances of forcing a win even after conceding a narrow lead. But the eight-time champion would also have been under pressure, and J & K would have been in a position to dictate terms. We will never know.

The scores: Karnataka — 1st innings: 206.

Jammu & Kashmir — 1st innings: 192.

Karnataka — 2nd innings: R. Samarth c Rashid b Mujtaba 74, Devdutt Padikkal c Pundir b Rasool 34, Karun Nair b Mushtaq 15, K.V. Siddharth c Nazir b Mushtaq 98, Manish Pandey c Henan b Rasool 35, Sharath Srinivas lbw b Mushtaq 34, K. Gowtham st Rashid b Mushtaq 4, J. Suchith c Raina b Rasool 4, A. Mithun c Rashid b Mushtaq 10, Ronit More (not out) 1, Prasidh Krishna b Mushtaq 0; Extras (nb-1, b-4, lb-2): 7; Total (in 106.5 overs): 316.

Fall of wickets: 1-53, 2-79, 3-177, 4-223, 5-275, 6-283, 7-295, 8-313, 9-316.

J & K bowling: Nabi 11-3-25-0, Mujtaba 12-1-44-1, Nazir 10-0-52-0, Rasool 34-5-88-3, Mushtaq 34.5-10-83-6, Samad 3-0-17-0, Henan 2-1-1-0.

Jammu & Kashmir — 2nd innings: Shubham Khajuria c Sharath b Gowtham 30, Suryansh Raina b Prasidh 12, Henan Malik lbw b Gowtham 7, Abdul Samad c Suchith b Gowtham 2, Parvez Rasool b More 2, Shubham Pundir c Nair b Gowtham 31, Fazil Rashid c Nair b Suchith 11, Abid Mushtaq c Mithun b Gowtham 5, Aquib Nabi lbw b Gowtham 26, Mujtaba Yousuf (not out) 11, Umar Nazir c Sharath b Gowtham 24; Extras (b-1, lb-1): 2; Total (in 44.4 overs): 163.

Fall of wickets: 1-20, 2-46, 3-48, 4-53, 5-53, 6-93, 7-98, 8-106, 9-131.

Karnataka bowling: Mithun 4-0-18-0, Prasidh 5-0-21-1, Gowtham 18.4-6-54-7, More 5-1-30-1, Suchith 12-1-38-1.

The result: Karnataka win by 167 runs.