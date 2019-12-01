Karnataka prevails over Tamil Nadu in the heart-stopping final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Just like the IPL final earlier in the year, a team in blue prevailed over a team in yellow in the final by one run, as Karnataka defeated Tamil Nadu to retain its Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy crown in an exciting climax at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium on Sunday. This is Karnataka’s second title this season after beating Tamil Nadu in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in October.

In the IPL summit clash, Mumbai Indians had pipped Chennai Super Kings by a solitary run.

Chasing 181 and needing 13 off the last over, R. Ashwin smashed K. Gowtham for two boundaries off the first two balls but the off-spinner came back strongly off the last four deliveries.

Vijay Shankar was run out off the fifth ball while going for a non-existent second run and M. Ashwin failed to connect properly with his team needing three off the final delivery.

From 80 for four in the 10th over, Vijay Shankar (44, 27b, 5x4) and B. Aparajith (40, 25b, 1x4, 3x6) were involved in a brilliant 71-run stand for the fifth wicket off just 7.1 overs. The two took Tamil Nadu close to the target before Aparajith holed out to long-on at the start of the 18th over.

For TN, the openers failed to provide the blazing start it needed before Washington Sundar and Dinesh Karthik steadied things with a 39-run stand. However, two quick wickets by J. Suchith and Gowtham put the skids on the chase.

Earlier, after being asked to bat, skipper Manish Pandey led from the front with an unbeaten 60 (45b, 4x4, 2x6) to help Karantaka post 180 for five.

Tamil Nadu opened the bowling with its trump card — off-spinner R. Ashwin — who was assigned the tough task of bowling to the Karnataka openers, K.L. Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal. The two looked watchful and took calculated risks with Rahul hitting Ashwin for a couple of boundaries and Padikkal flicking left-arm pacer Natarajan for a six over square-leg. In the fifth over, Rahul stepped down and sent Ashwin soaring over long-on for a six. Off the next, he attempted the same but the bowler outsmarted him by pulling back the length and having the India opener caught at long-on. The wily off-spinner then had Mayank Agarwal caught and bowled off the very next delivery.

Pandey and Rohan Kadam ensured that Karnataka did not lose its way in the middle overs, stringing together a 65-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Pandey started with a six and a four off leg-spinner M. Ashwin over long-on. He enjoyed a slice of luck in the same over when he ran off a misfield and could have been run out had Washington’s throw been a bit more powerful and on target at the bowler’s end.

Karnataka shifted gears in the 15th over when Kadam and Pandey took 17 off M. Siddharth’s over before the former stroked Vijay Shankar for three boundaries in the next over. Despite Tamil Nadu pulling things back in the final four overs, conceding just 34, it proved just enough for Karnataka.

Karnataka: K.L. Rahul c M. Ashwin b R. Ashwin 22 (15b, 2x4, 1x6), Devdutt Padikkal b Washington 32 (23b, 3x4, 2x6), Mayank Agarwal c & b R. Ashwin 0 (1b), Manish Pandey (not out) 60 (45b, 4x4, 2x6), Rohan Kadam c Natarajan b M. Ashwin 35 (28b, 5x4), Karun Nair c Natarajan b M. Ashwin 17 (8b, 1x4, 1x6); Extras (lb-5, w-9): 14; Total (for five wkts. in 20 overs): 180.

Fall of wickets: 1-39 (Rahul, 4.2 overs), 2-39 (Mayank, 4.3), 3-87 (Devdutt, 9.5), 4-152 (Rohan, 17.3), 5-180 (Karun, 19.6).

Tamil Nadu bowling: R. Ashwin 4-0-34-2, Natarajan 4-0-30-0, Washington 4-0-28-1, M. Ashwin 3-0-33-2, Sai Kishore 1-0-5-0, Siddharth 2-0-24-0, Vijay Shankar 2-0-21-0.

Tamil Nadu: M. Shahrukh Khan c Suchith b Gopal 16 (11b, 3x4), C. Hari Nishaanth c Pandey b More 14 (12b, 3x4), Washington Sundar b Gowtham 24 (19b, 2x4), Dinesh Karthik st Rahul b Suchith 20 (16b, 3x4), B. Aparajith c Pandey b More 40 (25b, 1x4, 3x6), Vijay Shankar run out 44 (27b, 5x4), R. Ashwin (not out) 16 (9b, 3x4), M. Ashwin (not out) 1 (1b); Extras (lb-3, w-1): 4; Total (for six wkts. in 20 overs): 179.

Fall of wickets: 1-26 (Nishaanth, 2.6), 2-37 (Shahrukh, 4.1), 3-76 (Dinesh Karthik, 8.6), 4-80 (Washington, 9.6), 5-151 (Aparajith, 17.1), 6-178 (Vijay Shankar, 19.5).

Karnataka bowling: More 4-0-32-2, Gowtham 4-0-31-1, Koushik 4-0-38-0, Gopal 4-0-37-1, Suchith 4-0-38-1.

Toss: Tamil Nadu.

Karnataka won by one run to clinch the Mushtaq Ali Trophy.