Cricket

Karnataka meets Odisha in women’s T20 tournament for the blind

more-in

Karnataka qualified for the final with nine points after winning all three matches in Group A

A dominant Karnataka beat West Bengal by 10 wickets to set up a title clash with Odisha in the first-ever women’s National T20 tournament for the blind here on Wednesday.

Karnataka qualified for the final with nine points after winning all three matches in Group A. Odisha topped Group B to make it to the summit clash.

Karnataka opener Renuka Rajput scored a 50 off just 38 balls and put on an 102-run unbeaten opening partnership with Deepika (34 off 28) as Karnataka chased down the target in 10.3 overs.

Odisha, too, registered a big win, defeating Maharashtra by 110 runs.

The scores: Jharkhand 179/6 in 20 overs (Marsa Hess 67, Geeta Mahto 66) bt Delhi 168/4 in 20 overs (Ankita 48, Namita 45).

West Bengal 101/3 in 20 overs lost to Karnataka 102/0 in 10.3 overs (Renuka Rajput 50 n.o., Deepika 34 n.o.).

Odisha 242/0 in 20 overs (Muni Purty 89 n.o., Basanti Hasda 71 n.o.) bt Maharashtra 132/2 in 20 overs (Prajakta Ude 51 n.o., Ganga Kadam 31).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Sport Cricket
cricket
sport
sports event
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 18, 2019 9:38:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/karnataka-meets-odisha/article30341135.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY