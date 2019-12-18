Karnataka meets Odisha in women’s T20 tournament for the blind

A dominant Karnataka beat West Bengal by 10 wickets to set up a title clash with Odisha in the first-ever women’s National T20 tournament for the blind here on Wednesday.

Karnataka qualified for the final with nine points after winning all three matches in Group A. Odisha topped Group B to make it to the summit clash.

Karnataka opener Renuka Rajput scored a 50 off just 38 balls and put on an 102-run unbeaten opening partnership with Deepika (34 off 28) as Karnataka chased down the target in 10.3 overs.

Odisha, too, registered a big win, defeating Maharashtra by 110 runs.

The scores: Jharkhand 179/6 in 20 overs (Marsa Hess 67, Geeta Mahto 66) bt Delhi 168/4 in 20 overs (Ankita 48, Namita 45).

West Bengal 101/3 in 20 overs lost to Karnataka 102/0 in 10.3 overs (Renuka Rajput 50 n.o., Deepika 34 n.o.).

Odisha 242/0 in 20 overs (Muni Purty 89 n.o., Basanti Hasda 71 n.o.) bt Maharashtra 132/2 in 20 overs (Prajakta Ude 51 n.o., Ganga Kadam 31).