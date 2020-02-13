Karnataka holds all the cards

The second day of this Ranji Trophy encounter did not match the first for drama, but the contest still rattled along quickly. Karnataka claimed a handsome first-innings lead of 148 runs in the morning and then, notwithstanding some sloppiness in the field, dismissed half the Baroda side. The visitor was 208 for five at the close of play at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday, ahead by 60 runs. Baroda’s No. 11, Babasafikhan Pathan, is unlikely to bat on account of an injured hamstring while the wicket-keeper Viraj Bhosale is nursing a fever. The pitch has no demons in it and Karnataka will be hopeful of forcing a victory on day three.

No help

When Baroda began its second essay, it was evident that the surface was not offering seam bowlers as much help as it had a day earlier. Twenty wicket-less overs elapsed before Karnataka finally broke through. A short, wide delivery from Prasidh Krishna was slapped straight to the point fielder by Kedar Devdhar. Vishnu Solanki fell in the following over, trapped leg-before by K. Gowtham.

Ahmadnoor Pathan (90) and Deepak Hooda (50) , though, resisted. The pair added 94 runs for the third wicket, boldly taking the attack to Karnataka. Hooda struck two massive sixes off Gowtham, including one that thumped into the roof overhang. Karnataka did itself no favours in the field, spurning as many as four opportunities. When Hooda was on 27, a tough chance just eluded substitute D. Nischal at forward short leg. Twenty minutes from the tea break, Pathan was dropped on 55 by Karun Nair at first slip. After Hooda was bowled by Ronit More — with a peach of a delivery that jagged back in and hit the top of off-stump — Nair put down another catch, this time reprieving Abhimanyusingh Rajput.

Another let off

Pathan was then let off a second time, on 86, when Sharath Srinivas shelled a simple offering behind the wicket. Fortunately for Karnataka, the opener added only four more runs. He was dismissed later in the same Prasidh over, caught by Sharath down the leg-side. Krunal Pandya fell cheaply yet again, caught spectacularly in the gully by a diving Devdutt Padikkal.

In the morning, Karnataka added 68 runs to its overnight score of 165 for seven. Abhimanyu Mithun made a typically attacking 40 (46b), with Sharath (34), who wore one on the ribs and had to leave the field briefly, lending support.

The scores: Baroda — 1st innings: 85.

Karnataka — 1st innings: R. Samarth c Bhosale b Rajput 11, Devdutt Padikkal b Rajput 6, K.V. Siddharth c Kohli b Bhatt 29, Karun Nair b Bhatt 47, Pavan Deshpande c Bhosale b Sopariya 15, Sharath Srinivas c and b Pandya 34, Shreyas Gopal c Bhosale b Sopariya 0, K. Gowtham c Kohli b Sopariya 27, A. Mithun c Pandya b Sopariya 40, Ronit More c Kohli b Sopariya 8, Prasidh Krishna (not out) 10; Extras (nb-1, w-4, b-1): 6; Total (in 72.5 overs): 233.

Fall of wickets: 1-18, 2-27, 3-88, 4-102, 5-110, 6-110, 7-142, 8-204, 9-212, 10-233.

Baroda bowling: B. Pathan 3.5-1-10-0, Sopariya 24.5-7-83-5, Rajput 7.1-3-17-2, Bhatt 24-4-74-2, Solanki 8-0-30-0, Pandya 5-1-18-1.

Baroda — 2nd innings: Kedar Devdhar c Dubey b Prasidh 15, Ahmadnoor Pathan c Sharath b Prasidh 90, Vishnu Solanki lbw b Gowtham 2, Deepak Hooda b More 50, Krunal Pandya c Padikkal b More 5, Abhimanyusingh Rajput (not out) 31, Parth Kohli (not out) 4; Extras (nb-4, b-4, lb-3): 11; Total (for 5 wickets in 67 overs): 208.

Fall of wickets: 1-45, 2-48, 3-142, 4-159, 5-188.

Karnataka bowling: Mithun 9-2-30-0, Prasidh 13-3-29-2, Gowtham 27-4-88-1, More 11-3-36-2, Deshpande 2-0-6-0, Shreyas 5-1-12-0.