Karnataka, Delhi and Maharashtra post wins in women’s T20 tournament for the blind

Delhi registered a nine-wicket victory over West Bengal in the opening match of the Samarthanam women’s National T20 tournament for the blind on Monday.
Karnataka, too, opened its campaign in style, recording a seven-wicket win over Jharkhand.
In the other match of the day, Maharashtra defeated Kerala by eight wickets.
The scores:
West Bengal 32 in 10.5 overs (Namita 2/3, Raksha 2/8) lost to Delhi 34/1 in 5.2 overs;
Kerala 92/7 in 20 overs lost to Maharashtra 93/2 in 10.4 overs;
Jharkhand 156/6 in 20 overs (Geeta Mahto 50) lost to Karnataka 157/3 in 16.4 overs (Varsha 32 n.o.).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.