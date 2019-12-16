Cricket

Karnataka, Delhi and Maharashtra post wins in women’s T20 tournament for the blind

Karnataka, too, opened its campaign in style, recording a seven-wicket win over Jharkhand

Delhi registered a nine-wicket victory over West Bengal in the opening match of the Samarthanam women’s National T20 tournament for the blind on Monday.

Karnataka, too, opened its campaign in style, recording a seven-wicket win over Jharkhand.

In the other match of the day, Maharashtra defeated Kerala by eight wickets.

The scores:

West Bengal 32 in 10.5 overs (Namita 2/3, Raksha 2/8) lost to Delhi 34/1 in 5.2 overs;

Kerala 92/7 in 20 overs lost to Maharashtra 93/2 in 10.4 overs;

Jharkhand 156/6 in 20 overs (Geeta Mahto 50) lost to Karnataka 157/3 in 16.4 overs (Varsha 32 n.o.).

