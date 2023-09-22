ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka beats India’s Asian Games-bound men’s cricket team in warm-up fixture

September 22, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

Batting first, the Indian team was bowled out for 133. Karnataka medium pacers Manoj Bhandage (4/15) and V. Koushik (3/36), and left-arm spinner Shubhang Hegde (3/17) got among the wickets

Sports Bureau

Karnataka whipped the Asian Games-bound Indian cricket team in a warm-up fixture held at Alur grounds here on Friday. 

Batting first, the Indian team was bowled out for 133. Karnataka medium pacers Manoj Bhandage (4/15) and V. Koushik (3/36), and left-arm spinner Shubhang Hegde (3/17) got among the wickets. 

Only Prabhsimran Singh (49) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (31) contributed with the bat. Karnataka reached the small target in 19.1 overs, on the back of an unbeaten 52 from Manish Pandey. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The scores: India 133 in 20 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 49, Yashasvi Jaiswal 31, Manoj Bhandage 4/15, Shubhang Hegde 3/17, V. Koushik 3/36) lost to Karnataka 136/4 in 19.1 overs (Manish Pandey 52 n.o., L.R. Chethan 29).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US