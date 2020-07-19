Karim resigns as BCCI cricket operations chief

Saba Karim has resigned as the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s general manager — cricket operations. The former India wicketkeeper is understood to have submitted his resignation hours before the apex council meeting on Friday.
During his two-and-half year stint, Karim was responsible for senior domestic cricket, all , cricket hosted in India and the women’s cricket wing of the BCCI. While his resignation hasn’t surprised some of his colleagues, the timing has raised a few eyebrows.
Karim’s resignation comes less than a week since Rahul Johri stepped down as CEO.
Johri was instrumental in hiring Karim when the BCCI was governed by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators.
According to a BCCI insider, Karim did not have “the best of working relationships” with K.V.P. Rao, the next in command in the cricket operations wing.
It had apparently put him on a sticky wicket when the current dispensation, with Sourav Ganguly as president and Jay Shah as secretary, took over.
Rao is understood to have earned Shah’s trust, which eventually resulted in Karim tendering his resignation on Friday.
Interestingly, Rao is learnt to have been in attendance when the apex council took up discussions regarding planning the upcoming domestic season.
