Kapil says he won’t meet Ethics Officer

BCCI ethics officer D.K. Jain has asked Kapil Dev and Aunshuman Gaekwad to appear in Mumbai later this month to explain conflict of interest allegations against them even though they have already resigned from the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC).

There is no CAC in place anymore, but the two have been asked to depose on December 27 and 28.

“Though they have stepped down, the ethics officer has sought some clarifications from them,” said a BCCI source.

A livid Kapil said he will not go to Mumbai. “I won’t be going as I have much more important work to do. As I have said it in the past, it was a one-off task we were assigned (to pick coach). We did that. It wasn’t a two-year job or something like that and it was honorary,” said Kapil.

“Where is the question of any conflict? Why are they dragging cricketers into all this,” he questioned.

When contacted, Gaekwad said he will go to Mumbai to attend the hearing. “Yes, I will meet the ethics officer and explain my point of view once again, like I had in my written reply to him earlier,” Gaekwad said.

