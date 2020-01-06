Kapil Dev turns 61

Legendary cricketer and India’s first World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev turned 61 on Monday and wishes for the former all-rounder poured in on various social media platforms. Kapil had led India to its maiden World Cup title in 1983.

Not only the cricket fraternity, but also wishes from personalities of other walks of life came in for the legend.

“Wishing you a day filled with happiness and a life filled with joy. A very happy birthday @therealkapildev Paaji,” former batsman V.V.S. Laxman tweeted.

Wishing Kapil, Mohammad Kaif also thanked the former cricketer for being a role model for the younger generation. “Many more happy returns of the day @therealkapildev Paaji. Thank you for inspiring a whole generation of youngsters,” Kaif tweeted.

“Wishing Team India’s greatest all-rounder and 1983 World Cup winning Captain Kapil Dev a very happy birthday,” the BCCI tweeted.

“Happy Birthday to one of the legends of Indian cricket @therealkapildev Sir. Have a blessed year ahead,” India opener Shikhar Dhawan tweeted.

Kapil’s former teammate and legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi said: “Birthday Greetings for the greatest Indian all rounder till date..God Bless Kaps now & Always..Love All Always.!“

Congress leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Shashi Tharoor was also not behind and wrote: “An absolute great. And gave us all so much pleasure whenever he played. A superb player & a peerless entertainer. Happy birthday Kapil Dev.”