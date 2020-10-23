Kapil Dev ‘stable’ after angioplasty

Kapil Dev. File photo: Vivek Bendre

NEW DELHI

23 October 2020 22:22 IST

Had a heart attack in the early hours of Friday

Kapil Dev, the 1983 World Cup-winning captain, underwent an angioplasty during the early hours of Friday at Escorts hospital here.

Past midnight, the 62-year-old Kapil felt pain in his chest and was rushed to the hospital. Following an angiogram, a single block was found and a team of doctors performed angioplasty.

On Friday, the hospital released a statement that read: “Currently, Kapil is in ICU and under the close supervision of Dr. Atul Mathur and his team. He is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in a couple of days.”

Good wishes

Well-wishers and cricketers took to social media to wish him a speedy recovery.

“Take care @therealkapildev! Praying for your quick recovery. Get well soon Paaji,” tweeted Sachin Tendulkar, while Virat Kohli wrote “praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon paaji”.

Another World Cup-winning former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh said, “Dear paji. Praying for your speedy recovery! Get well soon please ...after cricket I still need some golfing lessons.”

“Wishing the @therealkapildev a swift recovery. The nation is well aware of his grit and spirit and we are very sure he will be out of the hospital soon,” said the BCCI in its message.

India batsman Shikhar Dhawan and badminton player Saina Nehwal also conveyed their good wishes.

Later, the great all-rounder tweeted a statement which read “Thank you everyone for all the love and concern. I am overwhelmed with the good wishes and well on the road to recovery.”

(with inputs from PTI)