Kapil Dev, Kartik Murali in golf fund-raiser

06 June 2020 22:48 IST

Kapil and left-hander Kartik take their golf very seriously and are regulars at several Pro-Am events during the season.

In what could be the first post-lockdown golf event, former all-rounder Kapil Dev and Gaganjeet Bhullar will challenge Shubhankar Sharma and former left-arm spinner Kartik Murali in an exhibition match at the Delhi Golf Club course here on July 11.

First of its kind

Shubhankar, a two-time winner on the European Tour, and Bhullar, winner of one European title and nine more on the Asian Tour, will have two former cricketers as partners in the first event of its kind.

The 18-hole Covid Relief Exhibition Golf Match, supported by Magic Bus, aims to raise funds for those hit hard by the pandemic.

The Chennai-based Dilip Thomas, well-known golf administrator, is the lead donor for this fund-raiser.

For his contribution to Indian golf, including the support extended to over 50 professional golfers, Thomas was bestowed the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ at the 2019 Golf Industry Association (GIA) Awards Nite.