Cricket

Kapil Dev, Kartik Murali in golf fund-raiser

Kapil Dev.

Kapil Dev.   | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Kapil and left-hander Kartik take their golf very seriously and are regulars at several Pro-Am events during the season.

In what could be the first post-lockdown golf event, former all-rounder Kapil Dev and Gaganjeet Bhullar will challenge Shubhankar Sharma and former left-arm spinner Kartik Murali in an exhibition match at the Delhi Golf Club course here on July 11.

First of its kind

Shubhankar, a two-time winner on the European Tour, and Bhullar, winner of one European title and nine more on the Asian Tour, will have two former cricketers as partners in the first event of its kind.

Kapil and left-hander Kartik take their golf very seriously and are regulars at several Pro-Am events during the season.

The 18-hole Covid Relief Exhibition Golf Match, supported by Magic Bus, aims to raise funds for those hit hard by the pandemic.

The Chennai-based Dilip Thomas, well-known golf administrator, is the lead donor for this fund-raiser.

For his contribution to Indian golf, including the support extended to over 50 professional golfers, Thomas was bestowed the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ at the 2019 Golf Industry Association (GIA) Awards Nite.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 10:49:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/kapil-dev-kartik-murali-in-golf-fund-raiser/article31768746.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY