Kapil Dev hospitalised in Delhi after complaining of uneasiness

Kapil Dev.

New Delhi

23 October 2020 14:58 IST

India’s first World Cup-winning cricket captain Kapil Dev has been hospitalised here after complaining of uneasiness.

The 61-year-old felt unwell on Thursday following which he was taken to a hospital here, Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) president Ashok Malhotra told PTI.

“He is feeling okay now. I just spoke to his wife (Romi). He was feeling uneasy yesterday. He is undergoing check-ups at a hospital as we speak,” Mr. Malhotra, also a former Test player, said.

A statement from Fortis Escorts said "Former Indian Cricket captain Kapil Dev came to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) emergency department at 1:00 am on 23rd October with a complaint of chest pain. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary Angioplasty was performed by Dr. Atul Mathur, Director of Cardiology Department, in the middle of night."

"Currently, he is admitted in ICU and under close supervision of Dr. Atul Mathur and his team. Mr. Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in couple of days."

“Wishing you a speedy recovery @therealkapildev sir. Strength always,” India batsman Shikhar Dhawan tweeted.

One of India’s greatest cricketers, Kapil played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs. He is the only player in cricket’s history to claim over 400 wickets (434) and accumulate more than 5000 runs in Tests.

Kapil was inducted into the International Cricket Council’s Hall of Fame in 2010.