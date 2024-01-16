GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kane Williamson ruled out of Pakistan T20 series due to injury

A timeline for Kane Williamson's return to cricket is still being established, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement

January 16, 2024 08:29 am | Updated 08:29 am IST - Jan 16

Reuters
New Zealand’s Kane Williamson will not play the remaining matches against Pakistan after suffering a minor injury. File

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson will not play the remaining matches against Pakistan after suffering a minor injury. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

New Zealand test captain Kane Williamson will miss the final three matches in the Twenty20 series against Pakistan after suffering a minor hamstring strain, the team said on January 16.

Williamson, who has been hit with injuries in recent years, sustained the strain while batting in the second Twenty20 in Hamilton on Sunday, which the Black Caps won by 21 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

"A timeline for Williamson's rehabilitation and return to cricket is still being established with a goal of being ready for selection in the test series against South Africa," New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

New Zealand will play an inexperienced South African team in two tests at Mount Maunganui and Hamilton in February.

