Kamboj stars with a ‘perfect 10’ but Kerala has its nose in front

It was a great start to the day for Haryana when its pacer Anshul Kamboj became the third bowler to take 10 wickets in an innings in the Ranji Trophy, during its Elite Group C match against Kerala here on Friday.

However, at stumps on day three at the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Stadium, it was the visiting side which was celebrating, after it reduced Haryana to 139 for seven, in response to its first innings total of 291.

Kerala’s pacers took a leaf out of Kamboj’s book as they bowled with heart, to put their side in control. Their determination was backed by their fielders, who dived and scrapped to cut down Haryana’s run flow.

Earlier in the day, Kamboj kept his date with history, as he added the scalps of Basil Thampi and Shoun Roger to complete his 10-wicket haul. Premansu Chatterjee (1956) and Pradeep Sunderam (1985) were the first two to achieve this feat in the Ranji Trophy. Kamboj’s efforts were followed by a strong start from the Haryana openers, Yuvraj Singh and Lakshya Dalal.

Kerala responded through medium pacer Basil NP, who had Yuvraj caught at gully with one that reared off the surface. From the other end, Thampi castled Lakshya with a delivery that stayed low.

Just as skipper Ankit Kumar and Himanshu Rana were stabilising the Haryana innings, the latter was run-out following a miscommunication.

Nidheesh MD compounded Haryana’s woes by removing Dheeru Singh and Ankit in two overs to reduce the side to 95 for five.

Haryana managed to stifle Kerala’s surge after tea, thanks to a defiant 24-over partnership between Nishant Sindhu and Kapil Hooda, before Jalaj Saxena trapped the latter in front.

A returning Nidheesh snared Sumit Kumar right before the end of the day’s play to put Kerala just three wickets away from claiming the first innings lead.

The scores:

Kerala – 1st innings: B. Aparajith c Hooda b Kamboj 0, Rohan Kunnummal c Ankit b Kamboj 55, Akshay Chandran b Kamboj 59, Sachin Baby c Hooda b Kamboj 52, Jalaj Saxena lbw b Kamboj 4, Salman Nizar c Hooda b Kamboj 0, Mohammed Azharuddeen c Aman b Kamboj 53, Shoun Roger c Hooda b Kamboj 42, Nidheesh MD b Kamboj 10, Basil Thampi b Kamboj 4, Basil NP (not out) 1; Extras (lb-10, nb-1): 11; Total (all out in 116.1 overs): 291.

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-91, 3-148, 4-156, 5-158, 6-232, 7-233, 8-247, 9-286.

Haryana bowling: Kamboj 30.1-9-49-10, Aman 27-6-76-0, Sindhu 17-2-43-0, Sumit 17-1-57-0, Jayant 25-7-56-0.

Haryana – 1st innings: Lakshya Dalal b Thampi 21, Yuvraj Singh c Akshay b Basil 20, Ankit Kumar c Roger b Nidheesh 27, Himanshu Rana run out (Salman) 17, Dheeru Singh b Nidheesh 7, Nishant Sindhu (batting) 29, Kapil Hooda lbw b Saxena 9, Sumit Kumar lbw b Nidheesh 6, Jayant Yadav (batting) 1; Extras (lb-1, w-1): 2; Total (for seven wkts. 61 overs): 139.

Fall of wickets: 1-38, 2-48, 3-80, 4-90, 5-95, 6-125, 7-137.

Kerala bowling: Thampi 16-0-51-1, Nidheesh 13-2-37-3, Basil 12-5-28-1, Saxena 10-3-18-1, Aparajith 10-7-4-0.