“Just M.S. Dhoni things...”: former Chennai Super Kings captain smashes massive sixes ahead of Kolkata Knight Riders clash

April 08, 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter MS Dhoni hit some long sixes in the nets ahead of his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday. Chennai Super Kings will lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Chepauk Stadium on April 8.

Chennai Super Kings are positioned number 4 in the points table with two wins and as many losses. They have lost two successive games to Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

On the other hand, the Shreyas Iyer-led team will enter the game with three wins from their three games, sitting at the second place in the table. IPL posted a video of Dhoni smashing some massive sixes on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Dhoni has batted twice in the IPL. In the match against Delhi Capitals, he played a fiery knock of 37* in 16 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes. He destroyed Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje in the final over, hitting him for 20 runs. In the next match against SRH, Dhoni scored an unbeaten 1*.

