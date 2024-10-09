GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Joe Root breaks Alastair Cook's England Test runs record

The 33-year-old became England's highest run scorer in Tests, and the fifth highest of all time, during the Test against Pakistan in Multan

Updated - October 09, 2024 12:50 pm IST - Multan, Pakistan

AFP
England’s Joe Root plays a shot during the third day of the first Test cricket match against Pakistan in Multan, Pakistan, on October 9, 2024.

England’s Joe Root plays a shot during the third day of the first Test cricket match against Pakistan in Multan, Pakistan, on October 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Joe Root broke Alastair Cook’s England Test record of 12,472 runs on the third day of the opening Test against Pakistan in Multan on Wednesday (October 9, 2024).

The 33-year-old became England’s highest run scorer in Tests, and the fifth highest of all time, when he drove Pakistan seamer Aamer Jamal for a straight boundary to reach the 71 he needed to surpass Cook.

As Root achieved the feat he was applauded by a handful of England fans at Multan stadium as well as his team-mates in the dressing room.

Fewer Tests than Cook

It took Root 268 innings and 147 Tests to pass the record of his former captain Cook, who achieved his tally in 161 Tests in a glorious career that ended in 2018.

Root, who made his Test debut in 2012, went to the lunch interval 72 not out with his record standing at 12,474 runs and counting.

The all-time list is headed by India’s Sachin Tendulkar with 15,921 from 200 matches.

Published - October 09, 2024 12:47 pm IST

Related Topics

cricket / Test cricket

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.