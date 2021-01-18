Jimmy Neesham undergoes surgery

He is expected to return to action for the back end of the ongoing Super Smash tournament.

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has undergone surgery to treat a compound dislocation on his left ring finger.

The surgery was performed on Saturday night and he has a splint on, and will be reviewed by a hand specialist in a week’s time.

Neesham, who struggled for form in the IPL last year, is expected to return to action for the back end of the ongoing Super Smash tournament.

“James Neesham has a confirmed compound dislocation (exposure of joint surfaces) of his left ring finger. He underwent surgery on Saturday night and has been put in a splint,” Cricket Wellington said in a tweet.