Jhye Richardson added to ODI squad

Pace bowler Jhye Richardson was added on Wednesday to the Australia ODI squad for the three-match series in South Africa beginning on Saturday.

Richardson dislocated his shoulder ahead of last year’s World Cup in England but was recalled for the T20I series against South Africa which ends Thursday and will remain with the team for the one-dayers.

du Plessis rested

Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis will not play for South Africa in the ODI series against Australia, but remains part of the country’s future plans, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Wednesday.

Du Plessis, who stepped down from the captaincy in all forms of the game earlier this month, is being rested along with recent regular players in Rassie van der Dussen and Dwaine Pretorius, according to a CSA statement.

The squads: Australia: Aaron Finch (Capt.), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, D’Arcy Short, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner and Adam Zampa.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (Capt.), Temba Bavuma, Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, and Kyle Verreynne.

The schedule: Feb. 29, Paarl; March 4, Bloemfontein; March 7, Potchefstroom.