Jhulan runs in to deliver the final ball of a long and illustrious career

“Lord’s is special for every cricketer and I am happy,” Jhulan said on the eve of India’s final ODI match against England.

Jhulan Goswami’s long, long spell will finally come to an end at Lord’s on September 24, 2022.

She would have loved to have played her last match on her home ground, the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. She, however, has the consolation of playing at Lord’s, the home of cricket.

“Unfortunately we didn’t have any ODI series at home before the T20 World Cup (so I could not have my last game in India).”

India already having won the series – thanks in no small measure to that stunning 143 not out off 111 balls by captain Harmanpreet Kaur in the second game at Canterbury – the spotlight will be firmly on Saturday on Jhulan. Deservedly so.

The 39-year-old seamer will be keen to add to her impressive tally of 253 WODI wickets — more than anybody else — especially after failing to take one at Canterbury. “It is important for me to finish this tour on a high note,” she said. “(Saturday’s) is an important game for us and we want to continue to play the way we did in the last two matches.”

Looking back at her long career, she said her proudest moment was playing her first game for India, against England at Chennai, in 2002. “Coming out of the dressing room, walking out to the ground and singing the national anthem, wearing the Indian jersey – those have been the best moments of my career,” she said. “I have always enjoyed those moments. And I am going to miss all that.”

Her only regret has been not winning the World Cup. “I played in two finals,” she said. “It would have been great if we could have won one of those.” EOM